4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $549,900

Convenient Bedford County getaway on Smith Mountain Lake! Charming open contemporary home with over 2500 finished square feet. Stone fireplace with gas logs accents a large great room. Kitchen has new appliances, all convey including new washer and dryer. Lots of windows for natural light. Main level master bedroom with attached bath and laundry, two upper level bedrooms with full bath. Lower level has large recreational room with another full bath and bedroom. Expansive upper and lower level decks plus Juliet balcony from second floor bedroom. Two fire pits, easy stone steps to water. Access SML from a cove with over 100 feet of waterfrontage on the shore, perfect for launching kayaks or canoes. Easy walk to community boat ramp and day dock. New heat pump. This home stays booked on Air BnB and would be an excellent investment.