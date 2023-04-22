Luxurious custom-built lake access home is nestled on .05 acres. Stunning masterpiece of architectural design & craftsmanship. The Entry/L features marble & high gloss Oak wood floors, impressive FP, kitchen w/granite countertops & SS Appliances, island, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, power room, master suite w/double sinks, laundry room to include the washer & dryer, & deck. The Upper/L will feature a master suite w/vaulted ceiling, 2 BR, full BA, sitting area, & a fabulous, covered porch. 12X24 garage w/full walk-up storage above the garage. Public water & sewer. Amenities available include 4 indoor & outdoor pools, beach, tennis, pickleball, restaurant, golf, basketball, fishing pier. Convenient to Rke & Lynchburg. Leased boat slips available on Wait List & Boat Launch.