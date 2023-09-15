Welcome to 219 Retreat Lane in beautiful Mariners Landing. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wrap around deck and lake views overlooking the 6th Fairway Tee Box has it all. Main level living with an amazing lower level for hours of enjoyment and entertainment with wet bar. Walk out the lower level and enjoy relaxing in the hot tub. Ceiling fans throughout, stainless appliances and lots of storage. Area amentities include indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, golf greens, pickleball courts, tennis, day dock, beach area, fishing pier and more HOA INCLIDES FULL CLUB MEMBERSHIP WITH GOLF FOR 4