4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $699,900

Unique two-story home with 3 finished levels! Main level bedroom, bath and open great room including a newer custom kitchen featured in lake magazines! Open living & dining expands to kitchen with Farm-sink, all appliances, wall ovens... plus vaulted ceilings and sky lights! Plus access to a big rear deck! Upper level houses two more guest bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Lower level is expansive including bedroom, bath, den / family room & access to the large rear patio. Easy walk steps down to a dock with upper level screened porch, 14 x 10 plus adjacent deck 14 x 10. Main level floating dock is 10 x 49, covered boat slip and hoist, (2011 Hurricane boat is negotiable as well as 2011 sea doo, as well as most furnishings). Baths have been updated a bit as well! Main level bath has walk in ceramic shower as does terrace level bath. This and more situated in a quiet cove only 70 yards to wide water and mountain views! Approximately 110 feet of water frontage!