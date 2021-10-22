4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $750,000

Quiet retreat with so much style! 3 finished levels provide all the spaces for relaxation and entertaining. Main level offers BR, BA, great room which opens to dining and an incredible custom kitchen- featured in lake magazines- with farmhouse sink, all appliances, range with double ovens plus vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to the rear deck! Upper level has 2 BRs and BA. Expansive terrace level includes BR, BA, den, laundry and access to patio area. Easy walk to dock with elevated party deck (14x10) and boathouse (14x10). Floating dock (10x49), covered boat slip and hoist (boat and Sea-Doo negotiable). This and more nestled in a quiet cove just 70 yards to wide water & mountain views. 135' of shoreline. This is the life!