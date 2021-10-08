 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $750,000

  • Updated
Gorgeous updated lake home with open concept 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & approx. 3700 sq. feet of living space. Custom master bedroom on main floor w/ lake views and recently updated master bath including marble tile and large walk-in shower. Enjoy the breathtaking lake, mountain and golf course views from this custom decorated luxury home. 3 remaining bedrooms are on walk-out lower level with open concept including kitchenette/bar area, large recreation room, with and walkout basement to wrap-around lower patio to relax and enjoy the lake view. A short walk down paver sidewalk to lake & dock area where you can keep your boat in the boat slip. Includes the FULL Mariner's Club Amenity Package!! Contract must be contingent upon Seller finding suitable housing

