Ready for July 2023! This fully custom-built home in Mariners Landing at Smith Mountain Lake, offers a 4-bed, 3.5-bath with a finished basement. The high-end finishes, including 9' ceilings, Cali Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with huge island, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and more! Enjoy gorgeous golf course views from the deck and relax in the great room with a built-in gas fireplace. Energy efficient features include 2x6 exterior walls with spray foam insulation and precast concrete insulated basement walls. Tankless RHEEM hot water heater. Pre-wired for a Generac System. HOA dues includes YARD MAINTENANCE, pools, fitness center, trails and more. Other homes and lots are in production for the builder Sole Source Solution.
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $769,000
