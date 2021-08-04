 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $8,995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $8,995,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $8,995,000

Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to complete. Plank cedar siding and significant 1-piece curved cedar beams from the Pacific Northwest forecast a unique interior which features Travertine and Walnut floors as well striking antique stained glass and other architectural features from around the world. The house and carriage house are stunningly furnished (furnishings negotiable). 37-camera security and gigabyte-capable fiber help make this a wonderful retreat and a fully capable international work station.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics