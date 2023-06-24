Ready for July 2023! This fully custom-built home in Mariners Landing at Smith Mountain Lake, offers a 4-bed, 3.5-bath with walk-out basement. LUXURY finishes include 9' ceilings, PELLA windows and doors, Cali Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, TREX decking! Custom home features gourmet kitchen with huge island, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, RHEEM tankless hot water heater, and MORE! Enjoy gorgeous golf course views from the covered porch! Energy efficient features include 2x6 exterior walls with spray foam insulation and precast concrete insulated basement walls. Pre-wired for Generac System! HOA dues includes YARD MAINTENANCE, two outdoor pools, indoor pool, green fees, fitness center, trails and more.