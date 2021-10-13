 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,299,999

The ideal waterfront lifestyle in the awe-inspiring setting of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. SHORT-TERM RENTABLE + 4 BED SEPTIC + DEEP WATER off the dock, conveniently located in the private Bedford, Moneta community of Village East (villageeast.org) offering prime access to the water and a fantastic opportunity for investment income. Village East is a beautiful and active community that prides itself on maintaining some of the nicest amenities on the lake.

