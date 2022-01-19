This three level custom home with 215' of water frontage, on a point lot, features gourmet kitchens on entry and lower levels, four spacious master suites and multiple living areas. All 4 bedrooms have their own full bath with walk-in closet. A formal living room and a beautiful study featuring complete hardwood design. Both main level and lower level features a 7.2 surround entertainment system. Four zone heating and air system. Home features LED lighting throughout. Whole house is wired for sound system. Water supply system has a manifold point to point volume control system. Grilling deck, views, pier, covered boat dock with lift, and much more
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,349,000
