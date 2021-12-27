This three level custom home with 215' of water frontage, on a point lot, features gourmet kitchens on entry and lower levels, four spacious master suites and multiple living areas. All 4 bedrooms have their own full bath with walk-in closet. A formal living room and a beautiful study featuring complete hardwood design. Both main level and lower level features a 7.2 surround entertainment system. Four zone heating and air system. Home features LED lighting throughout. Whole house is wired for sound system. Water supply system has a manifold point to point volume control system. Grilling deck, views, pier, covered boat dock with lift, and much more
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,349,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Students at Franklin County High School will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a brand new course. The Franklin County School Board voted…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson argues that the charge is unconstitutionally vague and should be struck before an April 4 trial.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spread some joy to 37 area families and 121 children on Tuesday. Volunteers and officers came together at…
The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to vote next month on a long gestating proposal by Blue Ridge Towers to construct a communicati…
At Franklin County High School, big kids and little kids learn from one another. This was evidenced recently when Jessica Leftwich’s Teens-N-T…
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had se…
Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has…