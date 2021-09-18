 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,397,000

Immaculate Craftsman Contemporary situated on a very gentle Lakefront lot with 156' of Shoreline, Covered Double Slip Boatdock w/Touchless Boat Cover & Storage Cabana. Great Room with Stone front Gas Fireplace, Coffered Ceilings and Built in Adjustable Shelves, Custom Contemporary Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops & Large Island, Tiled Backsplash, Walk-in Pantry. Entry Level Master Suite w/Walk-in Tiled doorless shower, Large Laundry Room & Office. Lower Level Family rm w/Fireplace & Wet Bar, Theater Room, 2nd Laundry, Bedroom w/Custom Bunk Beds, 2nd Master Suite, Huge Workshop w/Deep Sinks & Exterior Exit, Lots of Storage. Geothermal HVAC, Aprilaire Filer/Dehumidifier, Covered Porch, Fiberon Decking, 6 inch Exterior Walls, 4 bed septic, Audio/Video Wiring. Symphony Remote Management System.

