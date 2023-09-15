Lovely ranch style home with big, long water views shows as if it was built yesterday. Spacious chefs kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinetry opens to great room with fireplace. Main level includes primary bedroom as well as guest room. Front living area includes built in bookcase. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Lower level includes large theater room, large bar area with built in beverage fridge, additional bedroom, bunk room and large entertainment area with additional fireplace. Large deck with 2 covered areas and large patio extended for additional entertaining. The 2 slip dock is nicely situated about 150 yards within a no wake zone and privacy. Beautiful landscaping includes irrigation system. This home is for making family memories.