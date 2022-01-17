 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,777,777

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,777,777

Breathtaking views of Smith Mtn with fantastic panoramic views of the lake from almost every room in this first time on the market, one of a kind home totally remodeled from ground up in 2010 lake front home! Entertainment luxury at its finest, with pancake level walk to the shoreline. Chef's kitchen featuring Thomasville cabinets, Thermador appliances, immaculate granite countertops! Custom made grand staircase, high-end flooring including extraordinary hand chiseled marble, hand scraped imported Brazilian hardwoods. Home features alarm system, wired for generator, high ceilings, stone fireplace, central vac. TOO many upgrades to list! This home will easily sell itself, get inside! Tons of natural light, rainfall showerheads, hand painted trim work throughout, jacuzzi bubble tub.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…