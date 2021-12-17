4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,777,777

Breathtaking views of Smith Mtn with fantastic panoramic views of the lake from almost every room in this first time on the market, one of a kind, lake front home! Entertainment luxury at its finest, with pancake level walk to the shoreline. Chef's kitchen featuring Thomasville cabinets, Thermador appliances, immaculate granite countertops! Custom made grand staircase, high-end flooring including extraordinary hand chiseled marble, hand scraped imported Brazilian hardwoods. Home features alarm system, wired for generator, high ceilings, stone fireplace, central vac. TOO many upgrades to list! This home will easily sell itself, get inside! Tons of natural light, rainfall showerheads, hand painted trim work throughout, jacuzzi bubble tub. Easy walk to water and oversized dock.