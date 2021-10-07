 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $179,000

This home needs LOVE. Sitting on 5 acres with some white vinyl rail fencing. Access to The Village of Emerald Bay boat launch. So much character but a ''fixer upper'' for sure. Water view from this site. Get in and take a look. This home has been vacant for several years. Owners have never been there. With a bunch of work, this could be an awesome farmhouse! Property is being sold Where is-As is.

