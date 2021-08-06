 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,200,000

  • Updated
Exquisite Custom Built Lake Home offers privacy w/2.58 Acres, 318' of Waterfront and a magnificent view of Smith Mountain! This lovely home offers main level living, approx. 5400 Sq. Ft finished, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Many upgrades including granite counter tops, irrigation system, alarm system, crown molding, 2 new heat pumps . Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Great Room w/ Deep custom crown molding, wetbar & fireplace. Spacious Master Suite, Office, Family Room w/fireplace, Game Room, 2 Car Garage & Single Car Garage w/huge workshop area. Beautiful entrance into the property with a circular paved driveway w/ custom stone patio in the middle w/outdoor fireplace & water feature that is perfect for entertaining. Gentle sloping point lot to dock w/easy walk to the boathouse.

