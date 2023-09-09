Exquisite Custom-Built Lake Home located in the Beautiful South Harbour Waterfront Community. Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops, Top of the Line GE Cafe Appliances, Turreted Stone Sunroom overlooking the Lake plus Large Screen Porch. Great Room with Towering Windows and Dual Fireplace, Elevator, Entry Master Bedroom Ensuite. Theater Rm-Equipped, Large Open Dining Room,Furnished with Custom Furniture(see list of items that do not convey). Lower Level Family Room & Entertainment Kitchen, 2nd Primary Bedroom Ensuite and 2 Additional Guest Rooms, Sunroom, huge Golf Cart garage, finished storage space Cart path to lake, Built in Shelves and Cabinets with Lots of Storage. Outdoor 1/2 Bath Dog Wash in Lower Level, enjoy Outdoor Fire Pit by the Lake