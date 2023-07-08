Exquisite Custom-Built Lake Home located in the Beautiful South Harbour Waterfront Community. Furnished with Custom Furniture, Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops, Top of the Line GE Cafe Appliances, Turreted Stone Sunroom overlooking the Lake plus Large Screen Porch. Great Room with Towering Windows and Dual Sided Fireplace, Elevator, Entry Level Primary Bedroom Ensuite. Theater Rm-Equipped, Large Open Dining Room and Office Closet. Lower Level Family Room and Entertainment Kitchen, 2nd Primary Bedroom Ensuite and two Additional Guest Rooms, Sunroom, huge Golf Cart and finished storage space that leads to Cart path to lake, Built in Shelves and Cabinets with Lots of Storage. Outdoor 1/2 Bath Dog Wash in Lower Level, enjoy Outdoor Fire Pit on your way to the Large