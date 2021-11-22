 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $219,000

Larger 4BR ranch with split bedroom design. Cherry cabinets, Tile floors in kitchen and master bath. Walk-in closet in MBR, Gas log fireplace. Available space is very well utilized and comes with a large yard with level lot and a Storage shed. Close to the Moneta Park, Moneta primary care & pharmacy and Moneta Elementary School.

