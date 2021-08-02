4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $428,900

VIEWS, VIEWS! Gorgeous golf course home in The Waterfront overlooking No. 10 tee and No. 15 greens (membership available!) Priceless views of this PGA rated golf course, its fairways, pond, abundant wildlife, and the blue ridge mountains from most anywhere on the property. Boat access to SML included in covenants. If you value a view and enjoy golf course living this home is for you...4 Bedrooms, living room, dining room, great room/sunroom, updated kitchen w/custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The living room overlooks a large patio with breathtaking views you will never tire of. Additionally, this home offers ''3'' bonus rooms that could be used as offices, nursery, workout room, arts and crafts, just endless possibilities!