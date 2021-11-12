4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $550,000

Extra large, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 3.313 SF end unit condominium with lake views from main level great room. master bedroom, covered porch and lower level covered patio and family room plus wooded/open space adjoining unit, open floor plan, hardwood floors on main level and ceramic tile floors on lower level, gas log fireplace, very nice large eat-in kitchen with pantry and granite countertops and lots of special wood kitchen cabinetry and a two car garage. Large master bedroom & bath on main level with two vanities, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Lower level features a large, open family room with custom made built-in bar and large adjoining covered exterior patio, a large room with closet used as a fourth bedroom, a full bath and a large unfinished, enclosed space (est. 450 SF)