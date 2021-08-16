4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $575,000

Lake Contemporary w/lots of privacy w/ 2.2 acres and a perfect home for short term rentals! This home was remodeled in 2005 & is the perfect lake home. This home offers one level living with In-Law Quarters on one side of the home. 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths with approx. 2,922 sq. feet finished. Open floor plan & large sunroom overlooking the lake. Front deck & private side deck w/hot tub. 2 Trane heat pumps (one is newer). Large detached storage building. ATV Polaris Razor is an easy way to get to the lake & sold separately. Conveniently located to shopping & restaurants. Seller may have some furniture that can convey with the home if buyers are interested.