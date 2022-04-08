Picturesque Country Estate On Twenty Three Acres With Beautiful Mattox Creek Meandering Through The Property. LoadsOf Potential For A Mini-farm, Hunting An Other Outdoor Adventures. The Large Home Features Over 2800 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space Plus A Totally ExpandableWalkout Lower Area. Family Gathering Is In Focus With The Large Kitchen Which Includes A Breakfast Nook Looking Out The Bay Window. Closeby Is TheLarge Laundry Area And 1/2 Bath. Just Off The Kitchen Is A Sizable Formal Dining And Living Room. The Home Also Has A Large Family Room With AFireplace And Includes Exits To The Open Patio Or Screen Porch. The Master Bedroom Is On The First Floor Enhanced By The Trey Ceiling And Includes TheExtra Large Master Bath. A Grand Staircase In The Foyer Leads To 3 Additional Bedrooms
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $629,000
