4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $699,950

Enjoy Lakefront living at its best w/this beautifully remodeled ranch & guest cottage on SML. Great location & views of main channel located near R33 w/deep water & wide channel of water. Large dock & covered boat slip w/floating dock & 2 jet ski docks. Well maintained vinyl sided ranch offers 4BRs, 3BA, & has been completely updated to incl vinyl siding, windows, remodeled baths, tile showers, glazed kitchen cabinets, tile back splash, granite tops, & more. New roof installed in Sept 2021. Relax & enjoy the views of the lake activity from the covered screened-in porch. A guest cottage & attached garage make this property ideal for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from Westlake & Hales Ford Bridge. Great family getaway!Agent is part owner of property & related to the Seller.