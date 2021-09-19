 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $749,950

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $749,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $749,950

Are you ready to wake up to a breathtaking view of fabulous Smith Mountain Lake? Step away from the hustle and bustle to this completely updated 4 bed 3.5 bath home on Hales Point Drive. Tucked away in a deep water cove this incredible home is just moments from all the amenities by either boat or car. Located less than 40 minutes to Roanoke and under 1 hour to Lynchburg this home is perfect for a full time resident or can be used as a weekend getaway. In the past year this home has received all new roof/gutters, new heat/air, new deck and dock boards, deck and dock water proofing, paved lake access, LED lighting, new garage door on order, and much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics