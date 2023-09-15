Welcome to Magnolia Corner at The Boardwalk! Beautiful, well-maintained, one-owner home. Perfect year round lakegetaway! Deeded Covered Boat Dock with Lift and all the amenities of The Boardwalk! The Ellsworth Manor design offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a lovelydeck and patio for serene sunset views. Throughout the home you'll find special touches like beautiful natural wood crown molding, custom DeNeal's cabinets, 10'ceilings, and site finished hardwood that flows from the foyer through the walk-in closets in the primary bath. Two gas log fireplaces. Lower level is perfect forguests with wet bar, dining area, bedroom, full bath and private entrance.