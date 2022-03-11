4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $799,950

Perfectly situated in beautiful Windtree Subdivision. Great lot, very gentle to flat lot to the dock. Contemporary waterfront home w/single level living, 4 BR, 3.5 BA Just minutes to all amenities. 3 levels, 2 car garage, gas FP, cathedral ceilings, & kitchen w/granite countertop. 2017 New roof, 2018 new K-Guard gutters, Trane HVAC, Samsung washer and dryer, 2020 New hardwood floors in the living room and master BR, refinished existing floors in the dining room and kitchen. 2021 new waterproof Luxury Vinyl plank floors on L/Level. Deep waterfront, nice covered dock, 2 jet ski lifts (Sold AS IS), lovely lake views. Great decking for entertaining & patio on lower level. Beautiful landscaping. Sunrise Views! Amenities include a sandy beach, boat launch, tennis, Clubhouse.