4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $799,950

Are you ready to wake up to a breathtaking view of fabulous Smith Mountain Lake? Step away from the hustle and bustle to this completely updated 4 bed 3.5 bath home on Hales Point Drive. Tucked away in a deep water cove this incredible home is just moments from all the amenities by either boat or car. Located less than 40 minutes to Roanoke and under 1 hour to Lynchburg this home is perfect for a full time resident or can be used as a weekend getaway. In the past year this home has received all new roof/gutters, new heat/air, new deck and dock boards, deck and dock water proofing, paved lake access, LED lighting, new garage door on order, and much more.