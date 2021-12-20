Beautiful one-of-a-kind Waterfront home in one of the most sought-after communities at SML. Open and spacious Floor Plan provides a Frank Lloyd Wright Feel, with plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. 3900 sq ft of living space with mostly Main Level Living. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, plus dedicated office space with patio doors to a private patio. Enter through the front door into the foyer and you are greeted with warm Hickory wood floors throughout, Into the large Great Room there are 18 ft ceilings with lots of light, fireplace, great for entertaining. The kitchen has a contemporary flair with upscale appliances, granite, cherry cabinets, hickory hardwood throughout the entry level,. The Master Bedroom is set apart in its own area of the house for privacy and you can
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $800,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…
The Franklin County School Board voted on Dec. 13 to discontinue its virtual education offerings for the 2022-23 school year.
Franklin County's 2021-2022 girls junior varsity basketball team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 varsity wrestling team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 girls varsity basketball team
Those who have had trouble paying bills because of the pandemic can still find help.
The Rocky Mount Town Council on Monday unanimously approved an increase to solid waste collection fees. The decision came after a vote was pos…
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 junior varsity boys basketball team
ROANOKE- Franklin County’s Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrest…