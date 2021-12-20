4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $800,000

Beautiful one-of-a-kind Waterfront home in one of the most sought-after communities at SML. Open and spacious Floor Plan provides a Frank Lloyd Wright Feel, with plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. 3900 sq ft of living space with mostly Main Level Living. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, plus dedicated office space with patio doors to a private patio. Enter through the front door into the foyer and you are greeted with warm Hickory wood floors throughout, Into the large Great Room there are 18 ft ceilings with lots of light, fireplace, great for entertaining. The kitchen has a contemporary flair with upscale appliances, granite, cherry cabinets, hickory hardwood throughout the entry level,. The Master Bedroom is set apart in its own area of the house for privacy and you can