4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $975,000

Very special, quality constructed in 2008, large Bedford County SML WF home plus an additional 0.8 acre, water access building lot across the street from this home with an already installed septic drain field and well on it that are both priced to sell together for less than $1 million. This one owner, custom built WF home with its long list of special features has over 5,600 FSF, 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms and is located only a five minute boat ride from Bridgewater Plaza. There your family, friends and guests can enjoy several different dining options, gift shops, a miniature golf course built over the water, an arcade and a well stocked marina where you can also purchase gas and other supplies for your boat & PWC and all of your swimming, fishing and water sports equipment and toys