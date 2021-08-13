4 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $1,199,000

Beautiful home under construction. Estimated completion June 2021. Open floor pln for entertaining. Celebrate July 4th from your brand new home and dock. Hardwood on main and upper level, LVP in lower level. Custom cabinets galore with granite tops throughout. Enjoy coffee off the breakfast area on your covered porch. Close to 3 acres of waterfront property. Amazing level lot! 4 Bedroom Septic! Large oversized dock!