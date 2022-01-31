 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $156,900

  2022-01-31
Move-in Ready! Very nice fully refurbished home! Very spacious 4BR home w/fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, large level Lot for kids and pets to play, only about 15 mins to Smith Mountain Lake. Must see!

