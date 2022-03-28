 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $125,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $125,000

Large home in established neighborhood. Structurally sound and in good condition. Could use some aesthetic improvements. Owners open to all reasonable offers, and willing to consider making reasonable improvements. Owner/broker.

