Great investment property. 4 large bedrooms , 1.5 bath. Includes an oversized master suite could easily be added on the main level, single car car garage with an additional large storage shed. This property is currently a single family home however it is zoned multifamily just 5 mins from downtown. This home is being sold as is.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,000
