4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,950

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gutter gaurds 2021, updated tilt-in windows, hardwood floors, fresh paint, entry-level laundry, zoned heating and cooling installed in 2011, wood stove installed 2019 with floor to ceiling stacked stone. Lots of home for the money!

