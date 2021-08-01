4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gutter gaurds 2021, updated tilt-in windows, hardwood floors, fresh paint, entry-level laundry, zoned heating and cooling installed in 2011, wood stove installed 2019 with floor to ceiling stacked stone. Lots of home for the money! **3 Open houses to accommodate showings, come by Friday 7/30 from 5pm-7pm, Sat. 7/31 from 2pm-4pm, or Sun. 8/1 from 2pm-4pm. **