4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,000

This charming ranch style home is move in ready and full of upgrades! Features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat-in-kitchen, living room, and laundry room. Upgrades include new windows, updated electric, all new fixtures, new paint throughout, new vanity tub and ceramic tile floor. New countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Attached carport for off street parking. Large fenced backyard has lots of space for enjoyment. Taxes and square footage per GIS buyers agent should verify.