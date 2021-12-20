4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

Perfect opportunity for first time home buyers! This 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home is conveniently located within Roanoke City's Wasena neighborhood district and easily accessible to restaurants, greenways, and Roanoke Memorial. The one and a half story style home offers 1,608 sq-ft of finished living space. The living room adjoins to an open concept eat-in kitchen which allows you to stay connected to friends and family while entertaining. Two bedrooms and one full bath complete the entry level. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and second full bath. Completing the home, the walk-out basement provides laundry and storage perfect for bicycles and kayaks. Additional features include: New Roof (2021), outdoor patio area, fresh paint throughout, and hardwood floors throughout.