4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $176,900

Great Convenient Location! Check out this wonderful 4 bedroom 1.1 bath home on a corner lot. Updated tile shower. 4th bedroom would make a great dining room or office. Full walkout basement that has a 1/2 bath, and a shower hook up to make it a full bath. Finish off the basement for additional living space or enjoy one level living. Seller giving a $1000 flooring allowance.

