You are going to love this beautiful home that offers the charm and character of the 1920's era! It is located in the heart of Roanoke VA., adjacent to a nicely manicured city park, with walking trails, lots of green space, and a pavilion for events with family and friends! This home is well-maintained, with loving touches from a family who cares. And whether it's the inviting front porch or the amazing views from the balcony in the back, there is something to love for just about everyone! It offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 full baths, as well as an in-law apartment that includes a separate entrance. There are hardwoods throughout.You can enjoy fireworks from your balcony, relax with family and friends, or entertain guests throughout! This home is sure to meet your needs!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $178,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
- Updated
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
- Updated
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
- Updated
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.
- Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
- Updated
VINTON—Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School Distr…
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.