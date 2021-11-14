You will love this beautifully updated 4bedroom, 2bath single-family home.A large fenced-in backyard comes with 3 sheds with lots of space for storage. Just minutes to downtown Roanoke.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, thoug…
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
- Updated
CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 3…
A driver is facing charges for a June wreck that killed one person and seriously injured another in Franklin County.
Kandi, domestic short hair
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…