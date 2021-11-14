 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,000

You will love this beautifully updated 4bedroom, 2bath single-family home.A large fenced-in backyard comes with 3 sheds with lots of space for storage. Just minutes to downtown Roanoke.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK
Sports News

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

  • Updated

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics