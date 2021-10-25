4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,900

Well-maintained brick Cape Cod style home located on a corner lot in Garden City with beautiful views. Relax outside looking at the mountains - gorgeous sunsets! 2 bedrooms on the main level with a newly renovated full bath. Spacious addition on the back with gas fireplace and built-in shelving perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Additional updated full bath in the addition. Eat-in kitchen. Main level has newly refinished hardwood floors and waterproof LVP flooring in addition. Upstairs find two generously sized bedrooms with new carpet. Fresh paint throughout. Many new light fixtures. Unfinished basement provides plenty of storage, work space and laundry. Off street parking, with a detached one-car garage.