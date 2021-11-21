 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,997

This two story open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath home is amazing and move in ready. This home was completely renovated and features a huge 22 x 24 detached garage. A must see with it's open living room and kitchen, nice sized bedrooms and a second laundry and full kitchen upstairs. Perfect for mother in law suite or could be easily converted into a duplex. The home has 5/8 fire board, fresh paint on walls, new laminate and vinyl flooring throughout, new tilt in insulated windows, new roof, updated bathrooms, 2 hot water heaters, dual zoned heat pumps for heating and cooling, freshly painted covered rocking chair porch and upper /lower balconies. 2- refrigerators,2 dishwashers, 2 electric stoves, JUST TOO MUCH TOO LIST

