4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $210,000

Adorable Cape Cod in Southwest County with space inside and out. The entry level features living room with masonry fireplace, dining room, and expanded kitchen with breakfast area and den, two bedrooms off the hall and a full bath. The upper level features a master bedroom with skylight, large bathroom, walk-in closet, and a fourth bedroom. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The lower level has plenty of workspace, laundry, and toilet. Outside you will find a sunny deck and a yard large enough for garden space along with a one-car Garage and a double driveway in front.