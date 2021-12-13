 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $216,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $216,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $216,950

Enjoy your privacy living in this remodeled 4 BR, 2 BA Ranch Within walking distance of the Greenway. Close to town but tucked away on a private lot. New flooring throughout the home, New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen, New Light Fixtures, & Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint, Lined Crawl Space. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics