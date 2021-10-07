 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000

This three home package is located in Roanoke City's rapidly appreciating Walnut Hill Neighborhood. 437 Riverland is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home and features 1694 sqft of living space. 502 Riverland is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home that is situated on a corner lot and features 2,290 sqft of living space. 406 Arbutus is a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home and features 1659 sqft of living space. The continued commitment to growth in and around the hospital and research centers make this offering attractive from many perspectives. All properties are currently occupied. 24-48 hours notice required to show. Must be purchased as part of a package along with 406 Arbutus Ave SE (MLS #884001) and 437 Riverland Rd SE (MLS #884002). Package price of $625,000.

