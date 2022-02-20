 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $230,000

Newer heat pump, updated electrical, flooring, windows, roof, siding, plumbing, kitchen and bathrooms. Jacuzzi tub on main level, master bedroom with full bath on upper level, large eat in kitchen. Owner will consider financing under proper circumstances.

