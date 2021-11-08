4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $240,000

Located on the quiet end of Meadowlark, this raised ranch has lots of space and updates over the past few years. Enter at the lower level and you will find a foyer, and to its left is a family room with masonry fireplace, and off the side is an office with shelving and side door entrance. Off the end of the foyer is bedroom four, laundry, storage, and a full bathroom. The upper level has a large living room, dining room with a patio off of it for outdoor entertaining, and kitchen with SS appliances and new counters. Down the hall are three bedrooms & a full bath. Many updates include replacement windows, a newer roof & gutters (2016), storm door 2020, and recent landscaping. Cave Spring schools and one of the most desirable neighborhoods in SWCo will make you want to call this place home!