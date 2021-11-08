 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $240,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $240,000

Located on the quiet end of Meadowlark, this raised ranch has lots of space and updates over the past few years. Enter at the lower level and you will find a foyer, and to its left is a family room with masonry fireplace, and off the side is an office with shelving and side door entrance. Off the end of the foyer is bedroom four, laundry, storage, and a full bathroom. The upper level has a large living room, dining room with a patio off of it for outdoor entertaining, and kitchen with SS appliances and new counters. Down the hall are three bedrooms & a full bath. Many updates include replacement windows, a newer roof & gutters (2016), storm door 2020, and recent landscaping. Cave Spring schools and one of the most desirable neighborhoods in SWCo will make you want to call this place home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

Local News

FCHS announces school honors

Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics